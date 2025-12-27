Tero Radio to go silent at end-2025, ending 35-year run

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2025

Tero Radio will close at end-2025 after 35 years, citing shifting media habits as ad spend keeps moving away from traditional outlets to digital

Thailand’s advertising and media industry remains in crisis as marketing budgets continue to shrink and brands shift spending away from traditional media towards digital platforms—hitting television, radio and print. The latest casualty is Tero Radio, which has announced it will end operations, closing a 35-year chapter.

Tero Radio Company Limited would like to announce its closure at the end of this year, after 35 years of operation. Unfortunately, due to shifting trends in media consumption, we have faced significant challenges that have made it impossible for us to continue.

We would like to express our gratitude to everyone who has supported us throughout the years, as well as our incredible team, and all the listeners throughout the world who have enjoyed all of our stations over the past 35 years. Your encouragement and loyalty have meant the world to us.

As we close this chapter, we are hopeful for what the future holds and look forward to new opportunities ahead.

Earlier, Media Intelligence Group Co., Ltd. estimated that the advertising industry remains highly fragile. It said that in recent years, “political turmoil” has weighed on advertising spending, compounding the pressure from ongoing digital disruption and low economic growth. As a result, advertising budgets have become “the first line” that business operators, brand owners and marketers cut when tightening costs.

For 2025, brands have already paused or reduced advertising budgets by 15%, it said. Next year, many are still calculating whether to cut further and tighten spending, raising a negative signal that overall advertising budgets could continue to shrink.

Media Intelligence Group’s ad spending outlook for 2026 by category was as follows:

  • TV: 28.958 billion baht, down from 31.137 billion baht in 2025
  • Radio: 2.292 billion baht, down from 2.388 billion baht in 2025
  • Newspapers: 293 million baht, down from 488 million baht in 2025
  • Magazines: 73 million baht, down from 183 million baht in 2025
  • Digital media: 59.092 billion baht, up from 56.279 billion baht in 2025
  • Out-of-home media: 17.137 billion baht, up from 15.722 billion baht in 2025
  • Cinema advertising: 2.758 billion baht, up from 2.704 billion baht in 2025

The figures underline how traditional media is facing a sustained downturn in ad budgets, creating an increasingly difficult environment for operators.

