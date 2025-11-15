Radio frequency auction results announced; Chiang Mai bids highest at 1.4 million baht

On the final day of the community radio auction on November 14, 2025, the NBTC confirmed that 2,237 entities participated, with 1,895 frequencies successfully bid on out of 1,993 available frequencies, leaving 98 frequencies, or 4.92%, unclaimed.

The highest bid went to a frequency in Chiang Mai, with a winning price of 1.4 million baht for 94.50 MHz in Mueang Chiang Mai district. The top five frequencies with the highest bids were:

94.50 MHz, Mueang Chiang Mai: 1,400,000 baht 96.25 MHz, Bang Lamung, Chonburi: 775,000 baht 95.25 MHz, Mueang Samut Sakhon: 720,000 baht 107.50 MHz, Khlong Sam Wa, Bangkok: 691,000 baht 88.00 MHz, Wiang Kao, Khon Kaen: 559,000 baht

The NBTC will officially confirm the auction results and announce the winners on November 26, 2025.