Radio frequency auction results announced; Chiang Mai bids highest at 1.4 million baht

On the final day of the community radio auction on November 14, 2025, the NBTC confirmed that 2,237 entities participated, with 1,895 frequencies successfully bid on out of 1,993 available frequencies, leaving 98 frequencies, or 4.92%, unclaimed.
The highest bid went to a frequency in Chiang Mai, with a winning price of 1.4 million baht for 94.50 MHz in Mueang Chiang Mai district. The top five frequencies with the highest bids were:
94.50 MHz, Mueang Chiang Mai: 1,400,000 baht
96.25 MHz, Bang Lamung, Chonburi: 775,000 baht
95.25 MHz, Mueang Samut Sakhon: 720,000 baht
107.50 MHz, Khlong Sam Wa, Bangkok: 691,000 baht
88.00 MHz, Wiang Kao, Khon Kaen: 559,000 baht
The NBTC will officially confirm the auction results and announce the winners on November 26, 2025.
Air Marshal Thanapant Raicharoen, NBTC Commissioner for Broadcasting, said this auction marks a historic moment. It is the first time over 3,000 local radio stations will be able to operate under an official licence, ending a 20-year wait for regulatory oversight. The radio broadcasting sector is now following the satellite sector into official licensing.
Furthermore, this auction marks Thailand’s first Super Multi Bands nationwide online auction for radio frequencies, conducted simultaneously for 1,993 frequencies across the country. The process was smooth, with no technical issues or objections, ensuring transparency. The competition was intense, particularly in high-demand areas.
While the revenue from this auction is lower than telecommunications auctions, it is a significant step as the government has never previously received income from local radio frequencies, aside from small fees for trial broadcasts. This marks the first time the state has earned revenue from the radio sector.
In comparison with the FM radio business auction held by the previous NBTC in 2022, the revenue was higher, but the 2022 auction was for regional frequencies, allowing operators to broadcast over a much larger area, approx. over 40 times. The 2022 auction was also open to non-local operators, unlike this one, which restricted participation to local businesses only.
In the same meeting, the NBTC also approved the allocation of frequencies for community and public radio at the local level. 114 frequencies were approved for community use, and 485 frequencies for public use. The NBTC will announce the winners of these auctions soon.
For the next steps, those who have been granted radio frequencies must expedite preparations to obtain their broadcasting licences, with the goal of beginning operations after December 31, 2025. Those who were unsuccessful in the auction or did not meet the criteria will be required to cease broadcasting or continue testing, with the NBTC notifying them accordingly.