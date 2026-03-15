Cambodia’s Information Ministry launches ‘Zero Fake News’ campaign

Information Minister Neth Pheaktra said at the launch ceremony that stakeholders from Laos, Vietnam, Myanmar and China would be invited to join the initiative, which is designed to combat fake news in Cambodia as well as in other LMC member countries.

He said tackling fake news was essential to safeguarding peace, political stability, security and social order.

Pheaktra added that the media now had a more important role than ever in delivering accurate information to the public and acting as a bridge linking people in the region and around the world in pursuit of common peace and shared prosperity.