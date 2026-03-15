Cambodia’s Information Ministry launches ‘Zero Fake News’ campaign

Information Minister Neth Pheaktra said at the launch ceremony that stakeholders from Laos, Vietnam, Myanmar and China would be invited to join the initiative, which is designed to combat fake news in Cambodia as well as in other LMC member countries.
He said tackling fake news was essential to safeguarding peace, political stability, security and social order.
Pheaktra added that the media now had a more important role than ever in delivering accurate information to the public and acting as a bridge linking people in the region and around the world in pursuit of common peace and shared prosperity.
He also said the campaign was expected to strengthen public awareness in Cambodia and across the region about the risks and impact of fake news, while encouraging people to help prevent the spread of false information both within their own countries and across borders.
The LMC grouping comprises China, Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.
Launched by China in March 2016, the LMC Special Fund was created to support small- and medium-sized cooperation projects proposed by the six member countries.
Xinhua