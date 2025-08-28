NBTC to launch ‘blue flag mobile package’ priced at 210 baht by year-end

Trairat Viriyasirikul, acting secretary-general of the NBTC, said on Wednesday that the new initiative aims to give the public greater access to affordable telecom services.

The NBTC office has been tasked with drafting proposals and setting service fee structures covering both calls and internet usage. These will soon be submitted for public consultation, with the package expected to be rolled out in the last quarter of 2025.

“Initially, the minimum package was set at 240 baht per month. However, I personally support lowering it to 210 baht. I believe this will not affect mobile operators, as it still falls within the previously set minimum pricing framework,” Trairat said.