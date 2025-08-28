NBTC to launch ‘blue flag mobile package’ priced at 210 baht by year-end

Trairat Viriyasirikul, acting secretary-general of the NBTC, said on Wednesday that the new initiative aims to give the public greater access to affordable telecom services.
The NBTC office has been tasked with drafting proposals and setting service fee structures covering both calls and internet usage. These will soon be submitted for public consultation, with the package expected to be rolled out in the last quarter of 2025.
“Initially, the minimum package was set at 240 baht per month. However, I personally support lowering it to 210 baht. I believe this will not affect mobile operators, as it still falls within the previously set minimum pricing framework,” Trairat said.
The development follows the NBTC board’s 20th meeting of 2025 on 16 July, which reviewed several key issues, including agenda item 4.44 on guidelines for setting and regulating domestic mobile service charges.
The move is intended to update regulations that have been in place since 2020, making them more consistent with current market costs and consumer behaviour.
The NBTC office has proposed a new tariff structure, under which the blue flag package will serve as an entry-level plan.
Its price would be reduced from the previous 240-baht ceiling and include only essential services—voice calls and high-speed internet—excluding SMS and MMS, which have declined in popularity. Average revenue per user (ARPU) data was also factored into pricing calculations to ensure affordability.
In addition, mobile operators will be required to provide at least two versions of the blue flag package: a pay-per-use option and a monthly flat-rate plan. This is intended to give consumers more choice while maintaining fair competition in the telecom sector.
Trairat emphasised that the reform is not merely about lowering prices but also about setting new standards that reflect real operating costs, enhance transparency, and improve market efficiency. The NBTC will now draft the revised regulation for approval through the standard legislative process.
He concluded that the 210-baht-per-month blue flag mobile package will serve as the telecom sector’s equivalent of blue flag products, easing the financial burden on consumers while ensuring service quality and fair competition.