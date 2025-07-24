Thailand Turns to Mobile Data to Revitalise Tourism Industry with \'Routes to Roots\' Initiative

Thailand is deploying cutting-edge mobility data analysis to breathe new life into its struggling tourism sector, launching an ambitious cluster tourism initiative that aims to transform lesser-known destinations into compelling travel hotspots.

The Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, working alongside True Corporation and academic partners, unveiled the "Routes to Roots" programme on Wednesday, which leverages data from over 500 million mobile phone travel records to identify high-potential tourism clusters across the kingdom.

The initiative comes as Thailand grapples with tourism challenges in an increasingly competitive Asian market.

Whilst regional rivals Japan and Vietnam have seen tourism growth of 112% and 68% respectively compared to pre-pandemic levels, Thailand's recovery remains 12% below 2019 figures, with the sector's contribution to GDP falling from 19% to 14%.

"Research and innovation are at the heart of driving the nation forward," said Prof Dr Komgrit Leksakul, Deputy Executive Director of the Office of National Higher Education Science Research and Innovation Policy Council. "Insights from the Routes to Roots initiative demonstrate how structured analysis of big data can offer new perspectives for policymaking."

The mobility data analysis has identified 21 high-potential travel routes that could be developed into cluster-based tourism experiences, including combinations such as Chiang Mai–Lampang–Lamphun and Nakhon Pathom–Ratchaburi–Kanchanaburi.

Each cluster must meet five key criteria: popular attractions that define unique identity, distinct tourist segments, defined city roles, tourism impact considerations, and scalability to new areas.