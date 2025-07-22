Thai Hotel Industry Forecasts Sustained Growth for 2025

Thailand's hotel industry is projecting a strong and sustained recovery throughout 2025, with both occupancy rates and average room prices set to rise, largely underpinned by a projected increase in overall tourist arrivals.

However, industry stakeholders are being urged to remain vigilant regarding emerging challenges.

As a crucial engine of the Thai economy, the real estate and service sectors – particularly tourism – are once again seen as primary drivers for national revenue and growth.

Amidst evolving market dynamics and shifting consumer demands, monitoring trends within the hotel business is paramount to capitalise on opportunities and address potential hurdles in the latter half of the year.

Data from SCB EIC Industry Insight indicates a positive outlook for 2025, with an anticipated nationwide average occupancy rate reaching approximately 75 percent.

This growth is attributed to a steady increase in domestic tourism, supported by a series of government promotional initiatives launched throughout the year.

Concurrently, international tourist arrivals are nearing pre-pandemic levels.

High-potential markets, such as Russia, are experiencing significant growth, with more travellers expected to visit Thailand and extend their stays, following a government policy extending their visa-exempt period to 90 days.

Average room rates are projected to climb by around 5 per cent year-on-year.

This increase is partly due to hotel operators, particularly those in the four-star and above categories, adjusting prices after undertaking renovations and upgrading services to align with contemporary tourism trends.