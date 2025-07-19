Thailand's Film Industry Booms with Record Foreign Investment

Thailand is cementing its reputation as a leading international filming destination, with foreign film productions injecting a remarkable 2.866 billion baht into the national economy during the first six months of 2025.

This surge, driven by attractive government incentives, puts the country on track to significantly outperform its annual revenue targets.

Sasikarn Wattanachan, Deputy Government Spokesperson, confirmed that the Department of Tourism's Thailand Film Office recorded 279 foreign film shoots from around the globe between 1st January and 30th June this year.

These figures represent actual expenditures, distributing revenue across various sectors, including the film industry itself, tourism, and numerous related businesses.

Beyond direct financial gain, the influx of productions offers invaluable global promotion for Thailand, fostering "film-induced tourism."

The top four countries with the most productions in Thailand were India, South Korea, Japan, and China. Popular filming locations included Bangkok, Pathum Thani, and Chonburi.

The Thailand Film Office now anticipates total revenue from foreign film productions to reach an impressive 10 billion baht for the whole of 2025. This far exceeds the initial target of 7.5 billion baht.