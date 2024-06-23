HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ exec impressed with Thailand as film location

His remarks came after the series production chose Koh Samui in Thailand as a key location for The White Lotus Season 3. The production started filming in February.

During his meeting with Thailand Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanich and secretary to the minister Penpisut Jintasophon on Friday, Schaeffer praised the local production team for their professionalism. He also thanked Thailand's Sports and Tourism Ministry, as well as other related agencies and local residents, for their cooperation and logistically facilitating the team and ensuring the production's success.

He said Koh Samui, a well-known island in Surat Thani province, Phuket, and other Thai Gulf islands were some of the world's best locations for landscape and natural beauty.

In addition to the ideal locations and skilled personnel, the government's incentives played an important role in convincing HBO and Warner Bros to choose the country as the location for The White Lotus Season 3, he revealed, adding the incentives were among the best in Asia.

Thailand Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak expressed confidence that Thailand would gain more reputation and become well-known to people worldwide once the series airs, claiming that it may attract tourists to visit the filming locations.

The series is expected to generate revenue for the tourism industry while also creating jobs.