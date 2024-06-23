HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ exec impressed with Thailand as film location

His remarks came after the series production chose Koh Samui in Thailand as a key location for The White Lotus Season 3. The production started filming in February.
During his meeting with Thailand Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak Pongpanich and secretary to the minister Penpisut Jintasophon on Friday, Schaeffer praised the local production team for their professionalism. He also thanked Thailand's Sports and Tourism Ministry, as well as other related agencies and local residents, for their cooperation and logistically facilitating the team and ensuring the production's success.
He said Koh Samui, a well-known island in Surat Thani province, Phuket, and other Thai Gulf islands were some of the world's best locations for landscape and natural beauty.
In addition to the ideal locations and skilled personnel, the government's incentives played an important role in convincing HBO and Warner Bros to choose the country as the location for The White Lotus Season 3, he revealed, adding the incentives were among the best in Asia.
Thailand Tourism and Sports Minister Sermsak expressed confidence that Thailand would gain more reputation and become well-known to people worldwide once the series airs, claiming that it may attract tourists to visit the filming locations.
The series is expected to generate revenue for the tourism industry while also creating jobs.
"The Ministry of Tourism and Sports expects foreign film production revenue to exceed 7.5 billion baht by 2024. There would be a tourism trend following in the footsteps of world-class films being shot in Thailand, and would continue to generate enormous amounts of money that circulate in the Thai economy," he said.
Sermsak emphasised that the government recognised the value of foreign film production teams as an additional source of income for Thailand. Being the location for international films plays an important role in attracting tourists to visit various locations across the country because film fans want to follow in the footsteps of famous actors.
According to the ministry, the international filming industry has continued to grow since the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, international production brought in more than 6.753 billion baht. Because of government incentives, the amount was considered to be the highest on record.
During the first five months of this year, international film production has already generated revenue of up to 3.416 billion baht. It is believed that the country's natural biodiversity and charms would attract more filming crews to Thailand.
Meanwhile, the Thai government’s implementation of incentives – by offering a 20% refund to foreign film crews who decide to film in Thailand – and the country’s exciting scenery as well as local professionals, are expected to draw more international production ventures.