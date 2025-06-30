Thailand\'s Natural Wonders Take Centre Stage in New \'Jurassic World\' Film

The film also features Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. Gareth Edwards, known for 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,' directs, working from Koepp's script. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, original producers of the Jurassic franchise and 'Twisters,' produce, with Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart, and Jim Spencer serving as executive producers.

Audiences worldwide will be treated to the magnificent panoramas and natural beauty of Thailand, showcased through pivotal scenes that capture the stunning seas and lush forests of the country's south.

The 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' trailer has already garnered immense attention, topping viewership charts across Southeast Asia.

'Jurassic World: Rebirth' is set to open in cinemas on 2 July 2025.

Explore the Filming Locations:

Ready to explore these cinematic landscapes yourself?

Koh Kradan, Trang Province

Nestled in the Andaman Sea, Koh Kradan boasts incredibly fine, powdery white sand beaches and waters so clear you can easily spot schools of fish and the vibrant seabed below. The island is also encircled by diverse coral reefs.

While 70% of the island is covered by towering mountains and dense rainforest, its eastern beach is the longest, hosting the main pier and a national park unit. Visitors will find camping areas and welfare shops.

A particular highlight is Sunset Beach on the island's west, a quaint 100-metre stretch of sand.

A picturesque 1-kilometre walking trail leads from the eastern beach, winding over small hills to Sunset Beach, offering one of the most breathtaking sunset views anywhere.

It's no wonder Lonely Planet recognised Sunset Beach as one of the "Top 10 Best Beaches" in the world for 2025, and World Beach Guide consecutively crowned it the best beach globally in both 2023 and 2024.

Getting There: Chartering a boat from Pak Meng Pier, Kuan Tung Ku Pier, or Had Yao Pier will take you to Koh Kradan. The closest and most time-efficient option is Kuan Tung Ku Pier, with a 45-minute to 1-hour boat journey. A chartered boat (for 10-15 people) typically costs between 1,400-1,800 Baht per trip. Numerous local tour companies also arrange boat trips to Koh Kradan and neighbouring islands, with some offering transfers from Trang city, Trang railway station, and Trang Airport.

Huay To Waterfall, Krabi Province

Situated within Khao Phanom Bencha National Park, Huay To Waterfall is a grand cascade originating from the Phanom Bencha mountain range. It boasts five distinct levels: Wang Sam Hab, Wang Jong Loy, Wang Doi Prong, Wang Tewada, and Wang Ton Priew.

Though some levels reach 70-80 metres in height, the first level features a welcoming basin perfect for a dip. For the more adventurous, trails lead to higher levels, though caution is advised.

Huay To Waterfall flows consistently throughout the year, with a particularly strong current during the rainy season, especially around the cliffs. During the dry season, the water volume is lower. The waterfall is easily accessible via a comfortable walk from the National Park headquarters.

Getting There: The waterfall is car-accessible, with a short 500-metre walk from the car park.

The national park also boasts other charming smaller waterfalls nearby, including Huay Sa-de Waterfall (three levels, 300 metres from headquarters), Huay Niang Waterfall, Bang Saran Waterfall, various viewpoints, Khao Phueng Cave, natural springs, nature trails, and opportunities for trekking to Phanom Bencha Peak. Khao Phanom Bencha National Park, located in Krabi's Mueang District, provides accommodation, camping grounds, restaurants, and restrooms. Contact: 075 660 716-17 (Headquarters) or 061 232 4901 (Service Centre).

The Sompong Tree, Krabi Province

A magnificent 120-year-old ancient tree, the Sompong Tree is a unique landmark near Huay To Waterfall.

After turning off to the waterfall and crossing the bridge past the Chao Mae Khao Phanom Bencha Shrine, a short uphill walk of about 300 metres towards the first level of the waterfall will bring you to this unmissable highlight.

Khao Ta Pu (James Bond Island), Phang Nga Province

Part of Ao Phang Nga National Park, Khao Ta Pu, famously known as James Bond Island, is nestled in the northern reaches of the bay near Koh Khao Phing Kan, southwest of the national park headquarters and about 15 km along Khlong Ko Panyi.

This solitary, slender rock formation, wider at the top and narrow at its base, strikingly resembles a crab's eye. Geologically, it's classified as a sea stack.

For safety and preservation, Khao Ta Pu can only be viewed from a distance, either from a boat or from the sandbar of Koh Khao Phing Kan; visitors cannot disembark onto the island itself. The most unobstructed and scenic views are enjoyed from Koh Khao Phing Kan.

Ao Phang Nga National Park, spanning three districts (Takua Thung, Ko Yao, and Mueang), is a coastal national park celebrated for its stunning coastline and rich mangrove forests. It encompasses approximately 40 islands east of Phuket, featuring iconic natural wonders like Khao Phing Kan, Khao Ta Pu, and Tham Lot (Lod Cave).

Ao Phang Nga National Park, located in Phang Nga's Mueang District, charges entrance fees of 60 Baht for Thai adults (30 Baht for children) and 300 Baht for foreign adults (100 Baht for children). The park offers accommodation and camping sites from 800-1,000 Baht, alongside restaurants, souvenir shops, and restrooms. Contact: 076 481 188.

Getting There: One-day tour packages are available from piers in Phang Nga and Phuket. Alternatively, you can charter a boat from various piers in Phang Nga, including Tha Dan Pier (Mueang Phang Nga), Surakul Pier (Takua Thung), or Ban Hin Rom Pier (Takua Thung).

Morakot Cave (Emerald Cave), Trang Province

Located on the western side of Koh Mook within Hat Chao Mai National Park, Morakot Cave is a truly unique experience. Entry requires visitors to float in a group through an 80-metre dark passage from the cave mouth.

Upon emerging, sunlight reflects off the water, illuminating it with a breathtaking emerald green hue. Beyond this passage lies a vast cave chamber, revealing a pristine white sand beach encircled by towering cliffs and bathed in natural light.

Hat Chao Mai National Park, located in Trang's Sikao District, can be contacted at 075 829 967 (Headquarters) or 080 572 2583 (Visitor Centre).

Entrance fees are 40 Baht for Thai adults (20 Baht for children) and 200 Baht for foreign adults (100 Baht for children). Please note that the park's Koh Mook area is closed annually for nature rehabilitation from 1 June to 30 September.

Getting There: Boats can be chartered from Pak Meng Pier, Sikao District, with a journey time of 40 minutes. Alternatively, day-trip packages are offered by tour operators near Pak Meng Pier, or boats can be chartered from Kuan Tung Ku Pier in Kantang District to Morakot Cave.