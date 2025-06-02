Why Mu Koh Surin isn’t linked to Surin province

For travellers arriving at Mu Koh Surin’s pristine shores, the first surprise often isn’t the coral reefs or the elusive sea turtles—it’s the name.

The answer why this remote island group in the Andaman Sea come to share a name with a province over 1,200 kilometres away in Thailand’s northeast lies not in geography, but in history, and a man named Phraya Surinracha.

The islands, far from Isaan

Mu Koh Surin is a small archipelago in the Andaman Sea, just off the coast of Phang Nga province. It consists of five main islands and several rocky islets.

The area is a haven for snorkellers and divers, offering some of Thailand’s most vibrant coral reefs and marine biodiversity. It was declared a national park in 1981 and covers both land and sea, totalling more than 135 square kilometres, according to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Despite its name, the island group has nothing to do with Surin province in Thailand’s northeast. Surin province is landlocked, steeped in Khmer cultural history, and best known for its elephants, not its beaches.