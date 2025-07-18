Thai Tourism Battles Regional Rivals Amid US Tariff Threats

Thailand's vital tourism sector is grappling with significant challenges as it heads into the second half of 2025, facing intensifying competition from neighbouring countries and the potential impact of new US import tariffs.

A 5% decline in international arrivals during the first six months of the year has raised concerns within the industry.

The Thai Retailers Association (TRA) is urging the government to establish new "magnets" such as a "Thailand Shopping Paradise" to attract high-value tourists.

They propose fast-tracking a trial scheme for immediate 7% VAT refunds at participating shops to stimulate spending, with an ambitious target of 7% growth in 2026.

According to the latest figures, from 1 January to 13 July 2025, Thailand welcomed 17,754,055 international visitors, a 5.62% decrease compared to the same period last year.

Despite this, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) maintains its goal of attracting no less than 35.5 million international tourists, matching 2024's figures, with an expected 1.77 trillion Baht in revenue from foreign markets.

For domestic tourism, TAT aims for 205 million trips, generating 1.1 trillion Baht. The overall tourism revenue for 2025 is now projected at 2.87 trillion Baht, falling short of the initially set 3 trillion Baht target.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT), in its latest economic assessment on 9 July, forecasts an average growth in foreign tourist arrivals to Thailand of 3.5% for 2025-2026.

This is lower than the projected 5% average growth for the global tourism sector during the same period, partly due to heightened regional competition. While the decline in Chinese tourist numbers appears to be stabilising, restoring confidence in safety will require more time.

