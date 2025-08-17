Mobile phone operators to adopt new technology for SIM registration verification

SUNDAY, AUGUST 17, 2025

Thailand’s NBTC requires mobile operators to use liveness detection for SIM registration to combat identity theft and fraud.

All mobile phone operators will begin using new anti-fraud photo and video technology to verify users in real time when registering SIM cards, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) announced on Friday.

NBTC commissioner Natthorn Phaosunthon said operators, including True and Advanced Info Service (AIS), must implement Liveness Detection Technology for all new SIM card registrations.

How the technology works

Liveness Detection Technology verifies that the person undergoing identity verification is a real individual — not a photograph, video, or 3D mask. The facial recognition system may prompt the user to blink, remain still, or perform other actions, similar to verification steps in banking applications.

This method differs from the previous process, which allowed registration with a simple photo — a loophole that enabled criminals to use stolen images or videos to impersonate others.

Rollout and coverage

Natthorn said the new system will take effect from Monday. It will apply to all new prepaid and postpaid users, as well as existing users changing SIM cards while keeping the same number.

The measure aims to prevent identity theft, reduce fraud risks, and safeguard personal data. Users will be able to register and verify their identity via mobile operators’ apps, service centres, and authorised dealers nationwide.

Required documents

  • Thai nationals: Original national ID card
  • Non-Thai nationals: Original passport
  • Juristic persons: Certificate of juristic person and ID documents of authorised representatives

Service providers are required to ensure maximum security, in line with NBTC regulations, the NBTC Office, and the Personal Data Protection Act B.E. 2562. Registration documents must be original and valid.

Protecting consumers

“The NBTC prioritises consumer protection and aims to enhance trust in telecommunications services. This measure will reduce the risk of cyber threats and crimes that exploit phone numbers,” Natthorn said, urging cooperation from all parties to build a safe and trustworthy digital society.
 

