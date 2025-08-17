Mobile phone operators to adopt new technology for SIM registration verification

All mobile phone operators will begin using new anti-fraud photo and video technology to verify users in real time when registering SIM cards, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) announced on Friday.

NBTC commissioner Natthorn Phaosunthon said operators, including True and Advanced Info Service (AIS), must implement Liveness Detection Technology for all new SIM card registrations.

How the technology works

Liveness Detection Technology verifies that the person undergoing identity verification is a real individual — not a photograph, video, or 3D mask. The facial recognition system may prompt the user to blink, remain still, or perform other actions, similar to verification steps in banking applications.