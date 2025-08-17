Mobile phone operators to adopt new technology for SIM registration verification

All mobile phone operators will begin using new anti-fraud photo and video technology to verify users in real time when registering SIM cards, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) announced on Friday.
NBTC commissioner Natthorn Phaosunthon said operators, including True and Advanced Info Service (AIS), must implement Liveness Detection Technology for all new SIM card registrations.
Liveness Detection Technology verifies that the person undergoing identity verification is a real individual — not a photograph, video, or 3D mask. The facial recognition system may prompt the user to blink, remain still, or perform other actions, similar to verification steps in banking applications.
This method differs from the previous process, which allowed registration with a simple photo — a loophole that enabled criminals to use stolen images or videos to impersonate others.
Natthorn said the new system will take effect from Monday. It will apply to all new prepaid and postpaid users, as well as existing users changing SIM cards while keeping the same number.
The measure aims to prevent identity theft, reduce fraud risks, and safeguard personal data. Users will be able to register and verify their identity via mobile operators’ apps, service centres, and authorised dealers nationwide.
Service providers are required to ensure maximum security, in line with NBTC regulations, the NBTC Office, and the Personal Data Protection Act B.E. 2562. Registration documents must be original and valid.
“The NBTC prioritises consumer protection and aims to enhance trust in telecommunications services. This measure will reduce the risk of cyber threats and crimes that exploit phone numbers,” Natthorn said, urging cooperation from all parties to build a safe and trustworthy digital society.