NBTC tightens oversight of foreign SMS with new firewall screening system

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) held its 8th meeting of the Subcommittee on the Integration of Telecommunications Technology Crime Law Enforcement on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Pol Gen Nattathorn Praosunthorn, with Pol Lt Gen Trairong Phiwphan, Commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB), as well as representatives from related agencies and mobile operators in attendance.

The meeting reviewed progress under the NBTC’s measures to curb online crimes by monitoring SMS messages, especially those sent from abroad.

Under the new framework, mobile operators are required to use SMS Firewall technology to screen suspicious content. Messages flagged as potentially fraudulent will either be blocked or marked with a visible warning symbol such as an exclamation mark (!) to alert users.