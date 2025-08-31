New NBTC law tightens rules on SIMs, SMS and foreign calls effective immediately

Trairat Viriyasirikul, Deputy Secretary-General and Acting Secretary-General of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), announced that the Royal Gazette on August 29 published new regulations titled “Measures to Prevent Technological Crime for Telecommunications Operators.”
The measures, now in effect, are designed to safeguard the public, curb financial losses, and enhance the efficiency of investigations against cybercriminals.
The new framework sets out eight core requirements for telecom operators:
Trairat stressed that telecom operators must act decisively to filter fraudulent international calls and ensure regular public awareness campaigns. “Scammers are constantly changing their tactics. Without timely enforcement, the damage could easily be repeated,” he warned.