New NBTC law tightens rules on SIMs, SMS and foreign calls effective immediately

SUNDAY, AUGUST 31, 2025

NBTC rolls out 8 new measures to curb cybercrime, taking effect immediately after publication in the Royal Gazette

  • New regulations enforce stricter SIM card registration, including verification deadlines for all users and a limit of three SIMs per operator for foreign nationals.
  • Incoming international calls will now display special warning codes (+697 and +698), and users will have the option to block them.
  • Automated SMS messages are now restricted to registered sender IDs, and telecom operators must verify the authenticity of links before delivery.
  • Mobile operators are required to monitor for abnormal usage patterns and must suspend services immediately if suspicious activity is detected.

Trairat Viriyasirikul, Deputy Secretary-General and Acting Secretary-General of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), announced that the Royal Gazette on August 29 published new regulations titled “Measures to Prevent Technological Crime for Telecommunications Operators.”

The measures, now in effect, are designed to safeguard the public, curb financial losses, and enhance the efficiency of investigations against cybercriminals.

Key measures introduced

The new framework sets out eight core requirements for telecom operators:

  1. Screening abnormal usage – Mobile operators must monitor unusual patterns in calls, customer data, locations, or devices. Services must be suspended immediately if risks are detected, under NBTC guidelines.
  2. Service suspension for suspicious activity – Operators must suspend services within 24 hours for mobile and within three days for other services if ordered by the NBTC.
  3. Stricter SIM registration – New SIMs must be verified within seven days. SIMs registered since January 1, 2024, must be reverified within 90 days, while older SIMs must be fully verified within one year.
  4. Control of automated SMS (A2P) – Messages may only be sent from registered sender IDs. Operators must verify the authenticity of links before delivery.
  5. Limits on foreign SIM ownership – Foreign nationals may register no more than three SIMs per operator and must present a valid passport.
  6. Restrictions on tourist SIMs – Tourist SIM cards are valid for a maximum of 60 days with no option for top-up extensions. Continued use requires new registration.
  7. Ban on illegal SIM boxes/gateways – Devices supporting four or more SIMs must be registered with the NBTC; unregistered devices are barred from network access.
  8. New warning codes for international calls – Operators must add codes +697 and +698 to incoming international calls and provide users with the option to block them.

Public awareness needed

Trairat stressed that telecom operators must act decisively to filter fraudulent international calls and ensure regular public awareness campaigns. “Scammers are constantly changing their tactics. Without timely enforcement, the damage could easily be repeated,” he warned.

