NBTC says cell tower atop Phu Makua belongs to Cambodian operator

The Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) on Sunday clarified that the cell tower seen atop Phu Makua mountain—recently seized by Thai troops—belongs to a Cambodian mobile phone operator.
The clarification came in response to a post by Thai netizen Rungsak Suwanphanu, who claimed a Thai mobile phone operator had unlawfully installed the tower on Phu Makua.
The summit of Phu Makua, located in the disputed border area near Preah Vihear Temple, was captured and occupied by Cambodian troops following a border clash in February 2011.
However, Thai troops reportedly recaptured the mountain on Saturday after a new round of hostilities erupted.
Following the operation, Thai troops raised the national flag atop Phu Makua and took a photo of the scene. The image, which also showed a cell tower, prompted speculation about the ownership of the equipment.
On Sunday, the NBTC stated that its regional office in Zone 22 had verified that the tower belongs to Cambodia’s Smart Mobile Network, and is unrelated to any Thai mobile operator.
The NBTC urged the public not to share Rungsak’s post, warning that it could spread misinformation and cause unnecessary confusion among Thais.