NBTC says cell tower atop Phu Makua belongs to Cambodian operator

The Office of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) on Sunday clarified that the cell tower seen atop Phu Makua mountain—recently seized by Thai troops—belongs to a Cambodian mobile phone operator.

The clarification came in response to a post by Thai netizen Rungsak Suwanphanu, who claimed a Thai mobile phone operator had unlawfully installed the tower on Phu Makua.

The summit of Phu Makua, located in the disputed border area near Preah Vihear Temple, was captured and occupied by Cambodian troops following a border clash in February 2011.