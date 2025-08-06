NBTC and police raid Samut Prakan warehouse, uncovering drones and signal jammers

On August 5, officials from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), along with Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers, Samut Prakan Police, and security personnel, conducted a raid on a warehouse belonging to a private company in Muang District, Samut Prakan Province. The warehouse was found to store and import drones and drone signal jammers.

During the search, authorities discovered:

29 drones

38 signal detectors

129 drone signal jammers

16 signal jamming devices

1 van for signal detection and jamming

50 other related items

The warehouse manager, a Thai national, cooperated with the authorities, who seized all the equipment for further examination at the NBTC. A press conference is expected to be held today regarding the findings.