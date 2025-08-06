NBTC and police raid Samut Prakan warehouse, uncovering drones and signal jammers

On August 5, officials from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), along with Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers, Samut Prakan Police, and security personnel, conducted a raid on a warehouse belonging to a private company in Muang District, Samut Prakan Province. The warehouse was found to store and import drones and drone signal jammers.
During the search, authorities discovered:
The warehouse manager, a Thai national, cooperated with the authorities, who seized all the equipment for further examination at the NBTC. A press conference is expected to be held today regarding the findings.
The investigation follows the NBTC’s discovery of drone signals in the Bang Pu area, leading the authority to trace the source to the warehouse. Upon investigation, it was found that the company, legally registered, imports high-tech drones and anti-drone equipment from Singapore, with each item priced in the millions of baht. The signal jamming vans are valued at over 40 million baht and are only sold to government agencies for security purposes.
The company has been operating for over three years, and authorities are currently expanding the investigation to determine whether the equipment is linked to international security concerns.