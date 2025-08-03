Two unidentified drones seized in Buri Ram amid spy concerns

Local officials in Buri Ram have discovered and seized two unidentified drones, the provincial governor confirmed on Sunday.

Buri Ram governor Piya Pijnam said the provincial administration and police are investigating who operated the two drones, which were spotted and seized in Lahan Sai district.

The first drone was found grounded in a village in Tambon Nong Waeng. It was equipped with four propellers and a camera, although its memory card was missing.

Piya added that a patrol team consisting of provincial officials and village defence volunteers spotted the second drone flying at a low altitude in a village in Tambon Lahan Sai.