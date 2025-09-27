TCC to appeal Supreme Administrative Court ruling, vows to defend consumer interests in True-DTAC merger

Supinya Klangnarong, Chair of the Telecom Subcommittee of the TCC, stated that although the court’s ruling did not meet expectations, the council remains committed to fighting to protect consumer rights. The TCC views this case as a critical test of the limitations of Thailand’s telecommunications regulatory system and as a reminder that consumers often have to rely on the judicial process as a final recourse.

“The judicial system is the last line of defence for consumers when regulatory agencies fail to protect public interests. Since the court dismissed the case, the TCC will now consider filing an appeal with the Supreme Administrative Court,” Supinya said.

She further added that, beyond legal avenues, the TCC plans to work closely with political parties as Thailand prepares for next year’s general election. The council intends to encourage parties to propose policies specifically aimed at protecting telecom consumers, focusing on competition, pricing, and service quality, addressing issues stemming from the True-DTAC merger. In addition, the TCC plans to seek Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with political parties to support long-term consumer protection policies.

Supinya also emphasised that the dismissal of the case should serve as a lesson for legislators and relevant agencies to urgently amend the NBTC law to close gaps that delay regulatory oversight and prevent effective consumer protection. The True-DTAC merger highlights the problem of agencies claiming they lack authority, which directly disadvantages consumers. She reaffirmed that consumers should not lose hope and should use the upcoming general election to demand that political parties address these issues seriously.

On September 26, 2025, the Central Administrative Court dismissed the case filed by the Thailand Consumers Council and four other individuals against the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), which sought to revoke the NBTC’s resolution from its meeting on October 20, 2022 recognising the merger of True Corporation and Total Access Communication (DTAC). The court ruled that the NBTC’s resolution, along with any specific conditions or measures imposed on True and DTAC, was lawful.

Of the NBTC commissioners, two held the view that the merger did not constitute ownership of businesses in the same service category under anti-monopoly regulations, while another two believed it did. The NBTC Chairman cast a deciding vote, concluding that the merger did not constitute ownership of businesses in the same service category.