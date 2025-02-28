Thai media industry to hit 122.88 billion baht in ad revenue

Though TV performance is expected to drop as several operators have reported losses, she said some of the TV operators’ businesses still witnessed revenue growth as they have adapted themselves to content production through streaming platforms.

“I believe that the losses of TV operators have not reached the critical point because they have expanded business portfolios to diversify risks on their performance,” she said.

Pathamawan said the newspaper is expected to reach the lowest point this year with 994 million baht in advertising revenue. However, she noted that newspaper operators are still able to generate revenue from luxury goods entrepreneurs’ demand for advertising.

Meanwhile, MAAT director Siriporn Manyati said the media industry is driven by three trends: Productive targeting by adopting technology to predict consumer interests, branded content inspiration to boost consumer trust, and user-generation brand which allows consumers to create content to boost brand awareness.