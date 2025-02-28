Thai media industry to hit 122.88 billion baht in ad revenue

TV and digital media are expected to take a leading role in advertising revenue growth with 75% of the market share. TV is expected to generate 50.66 billion baht, followed by digital media at 42.87 billion baht.
However, digital media is expected to grow exponentially by 14.5%, followed by cinema and outdoor media by 10% each. Meanwhile, newspaper growth is expected to drop sharply by 20%, followed by radio (-5%) and TV (-4.5%)."
MAAT president Pathamawan Sathaporn said the exponential growth of digital media came as entrepreneurs' and agencies' preference to allocate budgets for marketing.
She expects digital media to gain the largest market share in the media industry within five years, thanks to its potential to evaluate budget allocation outcomes and reach the target group.
Though TV performance is expected to drop as several operators have reported losses, she said some of the TV operators’ businesses still witnessed revenue growth as they have adapted themselves to content production through streaming platforms.
“I believe that the losses of TV operators have not reached the critical point because they have expanded business portfolios to diversify risks on their performance,” she said.
Pathamawan said the newspaper is expected to reach the lowest point this year with 994 million baht in advertising revenue. However, she noted that newspaper operators are still able to generate revenue from luxury goods entrepreneurs’ demand for advertising.
Meanwhile, MAAT director Siriporn Manyati said the media industry is driven by three trends: Productive targeting by adopting technology to predict consumer interests, branded content inspiration to boost consumer trust, and user-generation brand which allows consumers to create content to boost brand awareness.