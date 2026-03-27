Scoot Navigates Fuel Cost Surge with Hedging Shield and Cautious Optimism on Thailand Growth

Singapore's low-cost carrier reveals fuel hedging strategy and fares adjustment as jet fuel crisis tests airline industry resilience worldwide.

At a media briefing in Bangkok on Friday, Scoot's Vice President for Pricing, Ancillaries and Sales, Lee Yong Sin, outlined the carrier's strategy for managing soaring jet fuel costs — a challenge that has rattled the global aviation industry since the outbreak of the US–Iran conflict in early 2026 drove fuel prices to near-record highs.

The Singapore Airlines low-cost subsidiary has deployed a combination of fuel hedging, selective fare increases and commercial capacity discipline to absorb what Lee described as a fuel cost burden that has "more than doubled" since the start of the conflict.

Yet despite the turbulence, Scoot recorded double-digit passenger growth on its Thailand routes and said demand into and out of the Kingdom remains resilient.

Hedging as the First Line of Defence

Fuel hedging — the practice of locking in future prices through financial contracts — sits at the heart of Scoot's response to the current crisis.

As part of the broader Singapore Airlines Group, the carrier has hedged slightly over 40% of its fuel requirements for the January-to-March period and the subsequent April-to-June quarter.

"We have done some hedging as part of the Singapore Airlines Group," Lee told journalists. "At least our fuel cost is hedged for a portion. We will need to monitor what will happen after the hedging period — potentially beyond June."



This places Scoot in a more protected position than many of its peers. The geopolitical shock of the US–Iran war has exposed stark divides in how airlines manage fuel risk.



