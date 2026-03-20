Iran envoy meets Sihasak, presses for Thai ships to be allowed through Strait of Hormuz

FRIDAY, MARCH 20, 2026

Thailand renewed its request for urgent help for three Thai crew members on board the Mayuree Naree, while seeking Iranian support to ensure safe passage for Thai commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

  • Thailand's Foreign Minister, Sihasak Phuangketkeow, met with Iran's ambassador to formally request safe passage for Thai commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
  • The Iranian ambassador agreed in principle that Thailand, as a friendly country, should be allowed passage and promised to follow up with his capital for a swift response.
  • During the meeting, Thailand also reiterated its request for Iran's assistance concerning three Thai crew members on the vessel "Mayuree Naree".
  • In return, the Iranian envoy asked Thailand and ASEAN to engage with other parties to help halt attacks on Iran.

Iran envoy meets Sihasak, presses for Thai ships to be allowed through Strait of Hormuz

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs, held talks with Nasereddin Heydari, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Thailand, on March 19, 2026, to reiterate Thailand’s request for assistance for the three Thai crew members on board the “Mayuree Naree”, particularly support from the Iranian navy for the humanitarian mission and permission for Thai commercial vessels to pass safely through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian ambassador said he had already informed the capital of the request and that, in principle, the Iranian authorities were willing to help on both matters and were ready to support the mission to assist the Thai crew members.

Iran envoy meets Sihasak, presses for Thai ships to be allowed through Strait of Hormuz

On the issue of Thai commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which the two foreign ministers had already discussed, the ambassador agreed that Thailand, as a friendly country, should also be allowed to sail through the strait.

He said he would follow up so that the capital could provide a response as soon as possible.

At the end, the Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated Thailand’s position, calling on all parties concerned to return to negotiation and diplomacy.

The ambassador, in turn, asked Thailand, along with ASEAN countries, to engage with the relevant parties to the conflict so that attacks on Iran could be halted as soon as possible.

Iran envoy meets Sihasak, presses for Thai ships to be allowed through Strait of Hormuz

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