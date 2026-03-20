Iran envoy meets Sihasak, presses for Thai ships to be allowed through Strait of Hormuz

On the issue of Thai commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which the two foreign ministers had already discussed, the ambassador agreed that Thailand, as a friendly country, should also be allowed to sail through the strait.

He said he would follow up so that the capital could provide a response as soon as possible.

At the end, the Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated Thailand’s position, calling on all parties concerned to return to negotiation and diplomacy.

The ambassador, in turn, asked Thailand, along with ASEAN countries, to engage with the relevant parties to the conflict so that attacks on Iran could be halted as soon as possible.