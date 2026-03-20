Washington weighs troop boost as Iran war edges towards broader action

Such a deployment would widen Trump’s choices as the war with Iran moves into its third week.

One option under consideration is protecting oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

Sources said that the mission would rely chiefly on air and naval assets, but four people, including two US officials, said it could also involve stationing American troops along Iran’s coastline.

Reuters is not naming the sources because they were discussing confidential military planning.

Another scenario being examined is the possible dispatch of US ground forces to Iran’s Kharg Island, the terminal that handles 90% of the country’s oil exports, according to three people familiar with the matter and three US officials.

One official said such an operation would carry major risks, given Iran’s ability to strike the island with missiles and drones.

The United States hit military targets on Kharg Island on March 13, and Trump has also warned that Iran’s key oil infrastructure could be targeted.

Military specialists say that because of the island’s importance to Iran’s economy, seizing control of it could be seen as more advantageous than destroying it.

Even a limited use of US ground troops would present serious political dangers for Trump.