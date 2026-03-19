Ex-US Envoy Backs Japan's Position on Iran Conflict

"I was pleased to hear Prime Minister Takaichi say that Japan will do whatever it can within the limits of the Japanese Constitution," Hagerty said in an interview with Jiji Press in Washington on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday's summit between Takaichi and US President Donald Trump.
"We would like to have our allies step up," said Hagerty, who served as ambassador to Japan during Trump's first term and is currently a senator.
Referring to Japan's constitutional limits, he said, "I'm certain that we'll hear the two leaders talk about that tomorrow." He expressed eagerness to "hear what they agree in terms of the going forward posture of Japan and the United States with respect to the Strait of Hormuz and...the entire region."
According to Hagerty, the upcoming Takaichi-Trump summit is likely to focus on deepening their personal relationship, as well as addressing defence, diplomatic and economic issues.
Hagerty stressed the need for Japan to increase its defence spending and improve interoperability between its Self-Defence Forces and the US military. He did not mention a specific numerical target for Japan's defence spending.
On the economic front, the former envoy said he expects "several investments," mainly in the energy sector, to be announced alongside the bilateral summit. In particular, he said, "Energy security will be a top concern and a big opportunity."
Hagerty noted that Japan is "our strongest ally in the most important region in the world." He revealed that Trump "very much appreciated" the personal connection Takaichi established when she gave the president a golf putter that belonged to former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during his visit to Japan last year.
Hagerty added that a "very positive relationship" between the Japanese and US leaders is expected to continue.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]