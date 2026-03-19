Ex-US Envoy Backs Japan's Position on Iran Conflict

"I was pleased to hear Prime Minister Takaichi say that Japan will do whatever it can within the limits of the Japanese Constitution," Hagerty said in an interview with Jiji Press in Washington on Wednesday, ahead of Thursday's summit between Takaichi and US President Donald Trump.

"We would like to have our allies step up," said Hagerty, who served as ambassador to Japan during Trump's first term and is currently a senator.

Referring to Japan's constitutional limits, he said, "I'm certain that we'll hear the two leaders talk about that tomorrow." He expressed eagerness to "hear what they agree in terms of the going forward posture of Japan and the United States with respect to the Strait of Hormuz and...the entire region."