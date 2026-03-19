BOJ holds rates as expected, warns Iran war could stoke Japan inflation

After its two-day policy meeting, the central bank kept the short-term policy rate at 0.75%.

In its statement, the BOJ said global markets had become more unstable amid escalating tensions in the Middle East and warned that higher oil prices were likely to push up consumer inflation.

It said the effect of rising crude costs on the outlook for underlying inflation required close monitoring.

Even so, the decision revealed a more hawkish mood among some board members.

Hajime Takata repeated the proposal he first made in January to lift rates to 1.0%, maintaining that Japan had already reached the point where inflation was sustainable at 2%.

Naoki Tamura also took a more aggressive view than the majority, arguing that the BOJ’s inflation target could be achieved on a lasting basis as early as April, rather than from October as projected by the bank.

The BOJ’s move came during a heavy week of central bank decisions, as policymakers assessed how to respond to the oil shock triggered by the conflict in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada left rates unchanged, though each adopted a hawkish stance amid concern that rising energy prices could reignite inflation.