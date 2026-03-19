Japan resumes gasoline subsidies amid Middle East tensions

The subsidies were discontinued at the end of last year when the provisional gasoline tax surcharge was abolished.

The resumption came after crude oil prices surged following Iran's de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil shipping route, in response to US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

According to the industry ministry, the average retail price of regular gasoline in Japan climbed to a record high of 190.8 yen per litre as of Monday.

The average price jumped 29 yen from a week earlier, equaling the record weekly increase.