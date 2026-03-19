Thailand confirms death of Thai farm worker in Israel amid escalating Middle East conflict

Thailand has confirmed the death of a Thai national in Israel, with Panidone Pachimsawat, acting director-general of the Department of Information and deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saying the ministry had been informed by the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv after Israeli authorities verified the death.

The victim was identified as a Thai agricultural worker. Reuters separately reported that Israel’s ambulance service said a foreign worker was killed in Moshav Adanim in central Israel after an Iranian missile attack early on Thursday.

Thai officials said the embassy in Tel Aviv had moved to assist the family, while the Foreign Ministry was coordinating closely with the Ministry of Labour and Israeli authorities on the relevant procedures, including the worker’s rights, benefits and compensation. The Thai government and the ministry also extended condolences to the family.