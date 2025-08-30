Thanathorn sets conditions for supporting Pheu Thai PM candidate, wants public input

Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, Chairman of the Progressive Movement and patriarch of the People’s Party, on Saturday addressed recent reports about discussions with former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra regarding a potential coalition government with Pheu Thai and the People’s Party.

Thanathorn explained that he spoke with Thaksin earlier today, during which Thaksin requested that the People’s Party support Chaikasem Nitisiri, Pheu Thai’s PM candidate. In response, Thanathorn made it clear that the People’s Party has firm conditions for supporting a prime ministerial candidate. These conditions include:

Dissolving parliament within four months. Holding a referendum to amend the constitution within that period.

“If Pheu Thai can accept these terms, there’s no need to speak to me. They can talk directly to the People’s Party. I understand that the leader of the People’s Party has already said that Pheu Thai has not contacted us officially,” Thanathorn said.