People's Party Parit denies "IO" operation claims, clarifies renovation of office space

On February 14, 2026, at the People's Party headquarters, spokesperson Parit Wacharasindhu responded to accusations from former Bangkok MP, Kaewta Tisana Choonhavan, who claimed the party hired a company to carry out an "Information Operations" (IO) campaign. Parit firmly denied these allegations, stating that the People's Party had never hired any company or conducted any IO activities.
Regarding the accusations of IO operations and the alleged location of these activities on the party's fourth floor, Parit clarified that the fourth floor was used by the party’s staff, including IT, computer, legal, registration, and accounting departments. The area is being renovated to repair the air conditioning, which was broken last week. He emphasized that the fourth floor was not a secret IO operation hub and allowed journalists to visit the area to dispel any doubts.
Parit also responded to questions about the People's Party's role in forming a government, particularly if the Bhumjaithai Party failed to form one. He stated that since the People’s Party, as the second-largest party, had joined forces with Pheu Thai and smaller parties, the formation of a government was already clear with over 250 votes. The People’s Party's role would remain as the opposition unless more parties joined the coalition.
Regarding whether the People’s Party had discussed forming a government with Thammanat Phromphao of the Kla Tham Party, Parit confirmed there had been no such discussions, as it was up to each party to decide.
On the claims of a connection between the People’s Party and a company alleged to be involved in IO, Parit emphasized that the party only contracted the company for producing media, graphics, and videos that appeared on the party’s official pages. The expenses for such work were handled through the party’s development fund, as required by the Election Commission.
Regarding the claim that Sarayut Jailak, the Secretary-General of the People’s Party, is a partner in the company, Parit stated that the details of the company can be publicly accessed, but emphasized that, first and foremost, the People’s Party has never conducted any information operations (IO) nor hired the said company.
Parit also clarified that the fourth floor, which was allegedly used for IO activities, is the office for the party's permanent staff, including the IT, computer, registration, legal, and accounting departments.
When reporters requested to see the fourth-floor space, Parit confirmed that there had never been any obstruction, and that journalists had previously filmed there. He also mentioned that he had not yet spoken with Tisana personally. The party is monitoring criticisms and accusations, whether from the public or former staff, to understand their validity. However, if any of these claims are found to be inaccurate, such as the accusation of conducting IO activities, the party will clarify these matters with the public. As for opinions and expressions from others, Parit believes it is up to the public to assess.
Regarding the possibility of taking legal action against Tisana, Parit stated that for now, he only wished to clarify the situation to the public, confirming that the party’s representatives have already denied the accusations.
After the press conference, when journalists again requested to inspect the fourth floor, Parit explained that the air conditioning had been broken the previous week and the area was being repaired, so staff had temporarily moved to the third floor. However, after about 10 minutes, Parit informed the media that they were now allowed to visit the fourth floor. Upon inspection, the fourth floor was covered with tarps over the workstations and the floor. Journalists were allowed to lift the tarps to check for any signs of IO activity. However, the reporters noted that they had no technical knowledge to confirm whether any IO activities had taken place.
When asked whether the renovation of the fourth floor would raise more doubts in society, Kittichai Techakulvanit, Deputy Leader of the People’s Party, responded that if IO activities were truly being conducted, they certainly would not be done openly. He suggested that the journalists could ask the air conditioning technician for confirmation, as that was the truth.