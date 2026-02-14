People's Party Parit denies "IO" operation claims, clarifies renovation of office space

When reporters requested to see the fourth-floor space, Parit confirmed that there had never been any obstruction, and that journalists had previously filmed there. He also mentioned that he had not yet spoken with Tisana personally. The party is monitoring criticisms and accusations, whether from the public or former staff, to understand their validity. However, if any of these claims are found to be inaccurate, such as the accusation of conducting IO activities, the party will clarify these matters with the public. As for opinions and expressions from others, Parit believes it is up to the public to assess.





Regarding the possibility of taking legal action against Tisana, Parit stated that for now, he only wished to clarify the situation to the public, confirming that the party’s representatives have already denied the accusations.

After the press conference, when journalists again requested to inspect the fourth floor, Parit explained that the air conditioning had been broken the previous week and the area was being repaired, so staff had temporarily moved to the third floor. However, after about 10 minutes, Parit informed the media that they were now allowed to visit the fourth floor. Upon inspection, the fourth floor was covered with tarps over the workstations and the floor. Journalists were allowed to lift the tarps to check for any signs of IO activity. However, the reporters noted that they had no technical knowledge to confirm whether any IO activities had taken place.

When asked whether the renovation of the fourth floor would raise more doubts in society, Kittichai Techakulvanit, Deputy Leader of the People’s Party, responded that if IO activities were truly being conducted, they certainly would not be done openly. He suggested that the journalists could ask the air conditioning technician for confirmation, as that was the truth.