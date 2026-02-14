Wildfire at Sakaerat under control; 6,400 rai affected, authorities on high alert

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) on Saturday reported progress on the wildfire at the Sakaerat Environmental Research Station in Nakhon Ratchasima, stating that the situation has now been brought under control. The Ministry of the Interior has instructed local authorities to maintain strict surveillance and conduct thorough inspections to prevent further outbreaks.

Sakda Vicheansil, Deputy Minister of the Interior, explained that the fire, which started on February 12, 2026, affected areas in the Phu Luang Forest Reserve in Wang Nam Kheaw and Pak Thong Chai districts. The fire burned approximately 6,400 rai out of a total of 48,000 rai, mostly in dry dipterocarp forest and mixed deciduous forest.

Sakda added that Nakhon Ratchasima officials, alongside relevant agencies, set up an incident command centre at Ban Wang Nam Kheaw School. The operation involved 21 agencies, and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment provided aerial support with a helicopter carrying 500 litres of water per trip, conducting 26 flights, totalling 13,000 litres to assist with firefighting. Drones were also used for planning and executing the operation.