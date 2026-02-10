A fire broke out at Chatuchak Weekend Market, damaging two blocks and 28 shops

At 10.42pm on February 9, 2026, the Phra Ram Radio Centre received reports from Phan Fa Radio Centre and the 199 emergency hotline of a fire at shops inside Chatuchak Weekend Market (Gate 1) on Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road, Chatuchak Sub-district, Chatuchak District. Firefighters and rescue teams from Phahonyothin Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched.

At 10.52pm, Dusit Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene to find the fire burning. Two hose lines were deployed and crews began operations.

At 10.57pm, initial assessments said the fire had damaged four shop units.

At 11.03pm, crews from multiple stations were supporting operations at the scene, including Phahonyothin, Suthisan, Phaya Thai, Dusit, Lat Yao, Lat Phrao, Bang Pho, Bang Son, Sam Sen, Suan Mali, and Phu Khao Thong.

At 11.06pm, the fire was brought under control. The affected area was described as clothing shops, with initial estimates indicating damage to around eight shop units.

At 11.15pm, the fire was declared out. Initial reports said the blaze damaged two blocks (28 shops). Further details were still being checked.

At 11.46pm, the fire remained out.

Source: Phra Ram Radio Centre 199 / Uruphong Radio Centre / Fire & Rescue Thailand.