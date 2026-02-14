Thailand leads ASEAN in AI usage but faces challenges in readiness, says report

Thailand has emerged as the leading country in ASEAN in terms of AI usage, according to a new report by the ASEAN Digital Outlook. However, despite widespread adoption, Thailand, along with other ASEAN nations, still faces challenges in being fully prepared to handle AI responsibly, particularly in the education sector.

The latest reports—“ASEAN Digital Outlook” and “AI Ready ASEAN Research”—highlight how AI has quietly become a part of daily life across ASEAN, from education and work to online commerce and government services. Yet, the key question is not whether the region can use AI, but whether it is prepared to manage and understand its implications.

The ASEAN Digital Outlook reveals the need for better institutional readiness, with issues such as the digital skills gap, cybersecurity weaknesses, and lack of clear AI usage regulations being common across many countries. The report warns that although AI tools are available, they are often used without proper understanding, creating risks for both economies and societies in the long term.