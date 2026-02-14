Thailand leads ASEAN in AI usage but faces challenges in readiness, says report

Thailand has emerged as the leading country in ASEAN in terms of AI usage, according to a new report by the ASEAN Digital Outlook. However, despite widespread adoption, Thailand, along with other ASEAN nations, still faces challenges in being fully prepared to handle AI responsibly, particularly in the education sector.
The latest reports—“ASEAN Digital Outlook” and “AI Ready ASEAN Research”—highlight how AI has quietly become a part of daily life across ASEAN, from education and work to online commerce and government services. Yet, the key question is not whether the region can use AI, but whether it is prepared to manage and understand its implications.
The ASEAN Digital Outlook reveals the need for better institutional readiness, with issues such as the digital skills gap, cybersecurity weaknesses, and lack of clear AI usage regulations being common across many countries. The report warns that although AI tools are available, they are often used without proper understanding, creating risks for both economies and societies in the long term.
Thailand, with its growing digital economy and youth population, has demonstrated the highest AI adoption in the region, particularly among students. The AI Ready ASEAN Research report noted that over 90% of students in Thailand regularly use AI tools, especially in creative fields such as writing, summarising, and digital design. Meanwhile, over 80% of teachers are also using AI in their work.
However, while the younger generation embraces AI, teachers and parents have expressed concerns about the over-reliance on AI, particularly when it comes to homework and problem-solving skills. This dependence on AI tools could potentially impact critical thinking and problem-solving abilities in the long run.
The reports also highlighted the potential dangers of widespread AI use without clear guidelines. Issues such as fake news, online scams, deepfake manipulation, and data privacy breaches are rising concerns, which could undermine public trust in digital systems and lead to higher economic costs in the future.
Dr. Piti Srisangnam, Executive Director of the ASEAN Foundation, called for a shift in regional discussions from mere access to technology to assessing how institutions—especially schools, teachers, and communities—can responsibly manage and engage with AI.
This view is supported by Marija Ralic, Head of Google.org for the Asia Pacific region, who emphasised that simply having AI technology is not enough; users must understand its limitations and impact for it to be truly beneficial.