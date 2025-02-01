LVMH\'s Louis Vuitton enters the fast lane with Formula 1 partnership

LVMH's Louis Vuitton has become the latest luxury brand to join forces with Formula 1 (F1) as a global partner for a minimum of 10 years.

The partnership is set to kick off from the first race of the season in Melbourne, the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025, marking a major milestone for the French fashion house's entry into the world of motorsport.

As part of the partnership, Louis Vuitton will replace Rolex with TAG Heuer as the official F1 timekeeper. Rolex had been a partner of F1 since 2013.



This development marks a major coup for LVMH as it cements the brand's position in the world of motorsport. Louis Vuitton's partnership with F1 is expected to bring a new level of glamour and sophistication to the sport.