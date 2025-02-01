LVMH\'s Louis Vuitton enters the fast lane with Formula 1 partnership

LVMH's Louis Vuitton has become the latest luxury brand to join forces with Formula 1 (F1) as a global partner for a minimum of 10 years.
The partnership is set to kick off from the first race of the season in Melbourne, the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025, marking a major milestone for the French fashion house's entry into the world of motorsport.
As part of the partnership, Louis Vuitton will replace Rolex with TAG Heuer as the official F1 timekeeper. Rolex had been a partner of F1 since 2013.
This development marks a major coup for LVMH as it cements the brand's position in the world of motorsport. Louis Vuitton's partnership with F1 is expected to bring a new level of glamour and sophistication to the sport.
At the Australian Grand Prix, the Louis Vuitton Trophy will be awarded to the top three finishers. The French luxury brand is creating bespoke trophies that reflect the local culture and theme of each event. The trophies will feature the iconic Louis Vuitton 'V' monogram and will be presented to the drivers on the podium.
Prior to this partnership, Louis Vuitton had already collaborated with F1 on several occasions, including the development of the Trophy Trunk for the Monaco Grand Prix between 2021-2024.
Speaking about the partnership, Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 president and CEO, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Louis Vuitton as a partner for our first event of 2025. This partnership is a union of two global icons that share a passion for innovation, excellence and creativity. It's a wonderful story that transcends time."
Pietro Beccari, president and CEO of Louis Vuitton, said: "I'm extremely proud of the partnership …. We share a common ambition to push the boundaries of innovation, craftsmanship, and precision. The collaboration between our two worlds is reflected in the expertise of our artisans and engineers, as well as our shared passion for excellence and competition."