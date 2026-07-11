Trump warns Iran of 1,000-missile response over assassination threat

US President Donald Trump has threatened a massive military response against Iran if Tehran carries out or attempts an assassination targeting him, claiming that 1,000 American missiles are already aimed at the country and that thousands more could follow.

Trump issued the warning in a post on Truth Social, saying military orders had already been given and that US forces were prepared to sustain operations for as long as a year, with the possibility of extending the campaign. He framed the threat as a deterrent against what he described as Iranian efforts to kill a sitting US president.

The post sharply escalated his rhetoric towards Tehran at a time when the two governments are also signalling that diplomatic contacts may continue following renewed clashes and the breakdown of an interim agreement.

Trump said the United States had agreed to Iran’s request for further discussions, telling reporters that Tehran wanted to talk and Washington had accepted. Iran’s Foreign Ministry disputed that account, denying that it had asked for direct negotiations with the United States and indicating that mediation channels remained involved.

Assassination warning tied to alleged Iranian threats

Trump’s message centred on alleged Iranian threats against him and stated that any attempt to assassinate the US president would trigger an overwhelming response.

He claimed that 1,000 missiles had been prepared and targeted at Iran, with several thousand more available immediately. He also asserted that the US military had the personnel and equipment required to continue an operation for one year or longer if necessary.