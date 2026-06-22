Thailand uses AI to block 13,888 World Cup gambling links in 18 days 

Venues warned over unauthorised screenings

Beyond gambling, the deputy government spokesperson also warned shop owners, restaurants and entertainment venues nationwide to comply with copyright rules for the World Cup 2026.

The government supports Thai football fans watching and cheering the tournament, but underlined that all viewing must comply with the law and respect the intellectual property rights of official rights holders.

“The government wishes to stress that anyone who uses, rebroadcasts or redistributes the World Cup 2026 live broadcast signal without written permission from the official rights holder in Thailand — whether by recording matches and re-uploading them, re-streaming them online, live-streaming them on social media, or showing the signal inside shops to attract customers for commercial benefit — will be deemed to have committed commercial copyright infringement,” Ploytalay stated.

“The law sets severe penalties, with imprisonment of six months to four years, a fine of 100,000 to 800,000 baht, or both,” she added.

The government called on the public and business operators across all sectors to help set a new standard for responsible World Cup viewing, avoid all forms of gambling and strictly follow copyright procedures.

It added that compliance would help support the sustainable growth of Thailand’s sports, media and related business sectors.