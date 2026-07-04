World Cup last 16 fixtures set with live viewing guide

The 2026 FIFA World Cup moves into the last 16, with all eight knockout ties now confirmed after the conclusion of the round of 32.
The next stage begins with Canada against Morocco, followed by Paraguay against France, as the remaining teams compete for places in the quarter-finals. The tournament’s official schedule places the round of 16 from July 4 to 7, before the quarter-finals begin on July 9.
The 16 teams through to the next round are:
The last-16 line-up includes several heavyweight fixtures, led by Portugal against Spain and Mexico against England. Brazil will meet Norway, while Argentina, who survived a 3-2 thriller against Cape Verde in the previous round, will face Egypt.
Sunday, July 5
Monday, July 6
Tuesday, July 7
Wednesday, July 8
Thai viewers have been able to follow World Cup matches through MONOMAX, MONOMAX SPORTS and Thairath TV Channel 32 under the local broadcast schedule, with some fixtures made available through free live-streaming channels.
The last-16 bracket was completed after Colombia beat Ghana 1-0 in the final round-of-32 match, joining Switzerland in the final pairing of the next round.
The results set up a last-16 stage packed with major storylines, from England’s test against co-hosts Mexico to Brazil’s meeting with Norway and the all-European clash between Portugal and Spain. The winners will move into the quarter-finals, keeping their hopes alive of reaching the July 19 final.