Thailand weighs visa-free stay changes to curb illegal acts

At a joint sitting of Parliament on April 10, 2026, at Parliament House, Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said during the Cabinet’s policy statement to Parliament that the government, through the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was conducting a preliminary study into reviewing visa exemptions, or visa-free entry, for tourists from more than 90 countries to attract genuinely high-quality visitors to Thailand.

“On the visa-free issue, Thailand has, over the past period, granted visa-free entry to tourists from more than 90 countries, allowing them to stay in Thailand for 60 days. Over the past period, however, the Visa Policy Committee has gathered data and studied whether a 60-day stay in Thailand is appropriate,” Surasak said.

Surasak explained that 90% of tourists stay in Thailand for between one and 30 days, meaning that nearly 10% remain for more than 30 days. The committee, therefore, has a clear direction that the 60 days allowed under the visa-free scheme should be reduced so that it better reflects actual travel behaviour.

He said allowing tourists to stay for too long meant some were no longer really tourists. Some groups had come in to take jobs from Thais, acted as nominees in certain cases and engaged in improper activities. The study therefore indicated clearly that reducing the visa-free stay to 30 days would not affect most tourists visiting the country. As for the remaining nearly 10% who stay longer than 30 days, there is another visa category, the Destination Thailand Visa, or DTV, which allows a stay of up to 180 days.