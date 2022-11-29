Exploding 750-year-old Chiang Mai temple sparks Fine Art Dept probe

The video was shared by Phra Somporn Thittasophano, a monk at the temple, but then deleted after a national outcry.

Netizens slammed the fireworks display as a desecration of the sacred site, saying it may also have done physical damage to the chedi.

The temple’s abbot, Phra Kru Sangka Pichai, later clarified that the video was recorded on November 9 during the Pang Prateep candle-lighting ceremony for the Yi Peng Festival.

The firework show was organised by the temple’s committee and worshippers but had not damaged the ancient chedi, he added.