Oil storage nears capacity as Energy Ministry weighs Jet A-1 export easing

Reports indicate that Thailand is beginning to face a problem of oil storage tanks nearing capacity, with limited space left, as refineries continue operating at full production. Some refineries are said to be running at more than 100% of capacity, as high as 110%, in order to produce enough fuel to meet public demand in line with government policy.

At the same time, diesel demand has fallen sharply. During the early stage of the Middle East war, domestic diesel consumption averaged as high as 84 million litres per day, compared with about 67 million litres a day under normal conditions. Refineries would usually produce about 74 million litres a day, which would be enough to meet regular demand.

However, at some points during the Middle East conflict, diesel demand surged to as much as 100 million litres per day. Now, though, demand has dropped sharply, averaging only about 50 million litres a day for the past two to three weeks. During parts of the Songkran holiday, daily diesel consumption fell to around 32 million litres, even though all six of Thailand’s refineries have continued to operate at full capacity, producing an average of 78 to 84 million litres a day.

This has left output exceeding demand by roughly 27 to 30 million litres a day for some time, causing oil stocks to build up to the point where tanks are close to overflowing. IRPC’s refinery is expected to reach full capacity by the end of April, while the GC and Thai Oil refineries are expected to fill their tanks in early to mid-May.