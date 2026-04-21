Thailand says domestic oil conditions are starting to stabilise

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs, said on April 21 at Government House after talks with Oman aimed at facilitating the passage of Thai cargo vessels through the Strait of Hormuz that the situation was now beginning to stabilise.

He said Oman had indicated that, if Thailand needed additional oil, it had surplus output available and was ready to supply it, provided Thailand gave advance notice.

Sihasak said whether Thailand would buy more oil from Oman would depend on whether the country had additional demand, and further price negotiations would also be required.