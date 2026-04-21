Xi breaks silence, urges Saudi crown prince to reopen Hormuz

Chinese President Xi Jinping has broken his silence over tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, using a rare phone call with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to call for the restoration of normal shipping through the strategic waterway and to press for an end to the conflict in the Middle East.

According to China’s Foreign Ministry, Xi told the Saudi leader that China was calling for an “immediate and comprehensive ceasefire”, supported all efforts to restore peace, and maintained that the conflict should be resolved through political and diplomatic means.

He also stressed that the Strait of Hormuz should remain open to normal passage, saying this served the common interests of countries in the region and the wider international community.

The remarks mark Xi’s latest direct intervention on the Hormuz crisis, after renewed tensions over the weekend added further uncertainty to already fragile peace efforts involving the United States and Iran.

Reuters reported that the call came as China stepped up its diplomatic engagement over the conflict and its economic fallout.