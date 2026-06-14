TMD warns monsoon brings rain to 70% of the North, storms in Bangkok

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast weather conditions for Sunday (June 14, 2026), warning that the monsoon would bring rain across Thailand throughout the day.

The North was expected to see the highest rainfall coverage at 70% of the area, while Bangkok and its vicinity were forecast to have thundershowers.

In its 24-hour forecast, the department said isolated heavy rain was expected in the North, Northeast, East and South.

This was due to a moderate southwest monsoon moving across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam.