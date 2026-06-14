TMD warns monsoon brings rain to 70% of the North, storms in Bangkok

SUNDAY, JUNE 14, 2026
TMD warns monsoon brings rain to 70% of the North, storms in Bangkok

TMD says a moderate southwest monsoon and a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam will bring heavy rain to parts of four regions and storms to Bangkok.

  • The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts that a monsoon will bring rain to 70% of northern Thailand, with some areas experiencing isolated heavy downpours.
  • Bangkok and its vicinity are expected to have thundershowers covering 60% of the area.
  • The weather is caused by a moderate southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand, combined with a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam.
  • The public is warned of potential flash floods and forest runoff, while mariners are advised to be cautious of waves that could exceed 2 metres during thundershowers.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast weather conditions for Sunday (June 14, 2026), warning that the monsoon would bring rain across Thailand throughout the day.

The North was expected to see the highest rainfall coverage at 70% of the area, while Bangkok and its vicinity were forecast to have thundershowers.

In its 24-hour forecast, the department said isolated heavy rain was expected in the North, Northeast, East and South.

This was due to a moderate southwest monsoon moving across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand, together with a low-pressure cell over upper Vietnam.

People in these areas were advised to prepare for heavy, prolonged rain, which could trigger flash floods and forest runoff, especially in high-risk areas near waterways and lowlands.

In the upper Andaman Sea, waves were expected to be moderate at 1-2 metres high.

In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves were forecast at about 1 metre, rising to more than 2 metres in thundershowers.

Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand were advised to proceed with caution and avoid sailing in areas affected by thundershowers.

Weather forecast for Thailand from 6am on Sunday (June 14, 2026) to 6am on Monday (June 15, 2026)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 60% of the area.
  • Minimum temperature: 26-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 33-36 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 kilometres per hour

North

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 70% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Nan, Kamphaeng Phet, Tak and Phitsanulok.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-25 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 33-36 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 kilometres per hour

Northeast

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum and Nakhon Ratchasima.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 34-36 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 kilometres per hour

Central region

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 40% of the area, mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom and Samut Sakhon.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 35-37 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 10-20 kilometres per hour

East

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
  • Minimum temperature: 24-27 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 33-36 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 15-30 kilometres per hour
  • Waves are forecast at about 1 metre, rising to more than 2 metres in thundershowers.

South, east coast

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 40% of the area, mostly in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-25 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 33-36 degrees Celsius
  • Southwesterly winds: 15-30 kilometres per hour
  • Waves are forecast at about 1 metre, rising to more than 2 metres in thundershowers.

South, west coast

  • Thundershowers are forecast in 40% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in Krabi, Trang and Satun.
  • Minimum temperature: 23-26 degrees Celsius
  • Maximum temperature: 32-35 degrees Celsius
  • From Phuket upwards: southwesterly winds at 15-35 kilometres per hour. Waves are forecast at 1-2 metres, rising to more than 2 metres in thundershowers.
  • From Krabi downwards: southwesterly winds at 15-30 kilometres per hour. Waves are forecast at about 1 metre, rising to more than 2 metres in thundershowers.
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