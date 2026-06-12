DDPM warns six central provinces and Bangkok over high tides

Theerapat Kachamat, director-general of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), said at 10.30am on Friday (June 12, 2026) that the Hydrographic Department of the Royal Thai Navy had announced water levels in the Chao Phraya River around Royal Thai Navy Headquarters, Phra Chulachomklao Fort and nearby areas from June 14 to 20.

The announcement, dated June 10, said that from June 14 to 20, between 6pm and 12am, high sea tides were expected and could result in water spilling over riverbanks and rising water levels in rivers and canals.

Water could flow into and flood low-lying areas along rivers and canals, communities outside flood embankments, and areas without permanent flood defences.