Oil shock buffer — Thailand says reserves cover 110 days

The Energy Ministry has reported Thailand’s latest energy situation, including domestic oil reserves, diesel supply and sales, retail fuel prices and the status of the Oil Fuel Fund as of April 24, 2026.

The ministry said the situation in the Middle East remained uncertain, despite US President Donald Trump announcing a three-week extension of the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon.

Iran, meanwhile, is facing internal government problems, while military confrontation in the region continues. Iran has seized a large cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz to pressure the United States into lifting its blockade, while Washington has insisted it will continue blocking Iranian ports until an agreement is reached.

The United States has also ordered its navy to destroy Iranian vessels laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz and recently seized an oil tanker linked to Iran in the Indian Ocean.

The tensions and restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have pushed energy prices higher. On April 23, Brent crude closed at US$105.07 per barrel, while Dubai crude rose to US$104.81 per barrel.