Thailand’s private hospitals face oil-driven medical cost hikes

Dr Paiboon Eksaengsri, president of the Private Hospital Association, told Thansettakij that the private hospital business, as it enters the second quarter, still needs to remain cautious about the impact of the war in the Middle East.

He said Middle Eastern patients who previously travelled to Thailand for medical services were now facing a high level of uncertainty, depending on unpredictable airport closures and reopenings.

Patients from some countries, such as Iran, have faced travel difficulties and have clearly disappeared from the market.

At the same time, soaring oil costs are beginning to affect several sectors, especially through shortages of plastic materials used in medical care, such as bags for dialysis fluid, as well as problems with medicine packaging.

Hospitals also need to hold medicine reserves for longer than three months, while some medicines must be imported and cannot be produced domestically.

This has left operators with more cash tied up and higher financing costs, initially estimated to rise by around 4-5%.

Hospitals also need to be careful about medicine expiry dates.

“Hospital operators are trying to tighten their belts, both on hidden costs and medicine stocks that may need to be kept for 3-4 months. Most are still trying to maintain existing prices and their current customer bases as much as possible amid rising costs. This year is a year of challenges for every hospital.”

In addition, the economy and Thai consumers’ purchasing power are starting to slow.

The number of cash-paying patients who previously visited hospitals for minor illnesses, such as high temperature, fever, headache and sore throat, has fallen by around 5%.

These patients are increasingly buying medicine themselves instead of going to the hospital.