China’s opening-up drive gives Thai exporters new momentum

China’s continued market opening is giving fresh impetus to trade with Thailand, particularly for premium Thai goods such as durian and cosmetics, according to Phaichit Viboontanasarn, vice-chairman and secretary-general of the Thai Chamber of Commerce in China.

Phaichit said he expected China to become “the world’s largest retail market” within the next four to five years, creating significant opportunities for Thai businesses.

He described the Chinese market as “vibrant and brimming with potential”, adding that Thailand’s proximity to China, with flights taking around four to five hours, gave Thai companies a strong advantage if they could better understand Chinese consumer preferences and offer more high-quality Thai products and services.

He said he was optimistic that “meaningful progress will unfold in the near term”.

The scale of the opportunity is already reflected in trade figures.

China’s Ministry of Commerce said bilateral trade between Thailand and China exceeded 1 trillion yuan, or US$147.8 billion, in 2025, marking a 15.1% increase from a year earlier.