Oil Fund cuts diesel subsidies as new fuel rates take effect

Thailand has revised its Oil Fuel Fund rates, cutting compensation for diesel while maintaining contribution requirements for petrol and most gasohol products, under a new measure that took effect on Wednesday (April 15).
The Oil Fuel Fund Management Committee announced the changes under Announcement No. 46 B.E. 2567, setting new rates for fund contributions, compensation and refunds across different fuel categories.
Under the revised structure, diesel B7 will receive compensation from the fund at 5.89 baht per litre, down from 7.85 baht, while diesel B20 will receive 11.67 baht per litre, down from 13.19 baht.
Premium diesel, however, will contribute 1.50 baht per litre to the fund.
Among petrol and gasohol products, petrol will contribute 9.66 baht per litre to the fund, while gasohol 95 and gasohol 91 will each contribute 2.84 baht per litre.
Gasohol E20 will continue to receive compensation from the fund at 2.26 baht per litre, while gasohol E85 will contribute 2.31 baht per litre.
Other oil products are also subject to fund contributions, with kerosene set at 0.10 baht per litre and fuel oil at 0.06 baht per litre.
The committee said the move is in line with National Energy Policy Council policy and is intended to keep domestic fuel prices at an appropriate level, particularly at a time when retail fuel prices in Thailand remain above 30 baht per litre.
The measure is also aimed at easing the impact on people’s living costs, safeguarding national energy security, reflecting global market prices more accurately and avoiding cross-subsidisation between different fuel groups.
Fuel prices on April 15 showed petrol at 52.54 baht per litre, gasohol 95 at 42.95 baht, gasohol 91 at 42.58 baht, E20 at 35.95 baht and E85 at 31.89 baht per litre.
In the diesel segment, regular diesel was priced at 44.40 baht per litre, while diesel B20 stood at 37.40 baht per litre. Premium diesel prices were significantly higher, with OR’s Super Power Diesel at 66.30 baht per litre and Bangchak’s Hi Premium Diesel S at 66.80 baht.