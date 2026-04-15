Oil Fund cuts diesel subsidies as new fuel rates take effect

Thailand has revised its Oil Fuel Fund rates, cutting compensation for diesel while maintaining contribution requirements for petrol and most gasohol products, under a new measure that took effect on Wednesday (April 15).

The Oil Fuel Fund Management Committee announced the changes under Announcement No. 46 B.E. 2567, setting new rates for fund contributions, compensation and refunds across different fuel categories.

Diesel support reduced under new Oil Fund rates

Under the revised structure, diesel B7 will receive compensation from the fund at 5.89 baht per litre, down from 7.85 baht, while diesel B20 will receive 11.67 baht per litre, down from 13.19 baht.