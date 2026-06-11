France honours Thai auteur Apichatpong with Legion of Honour

Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul has been awarded the Chevalier of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest distinction, in recognition of his contribution to world cinema and his role in strengthening cultural ties between France and Thailand.
French Ambassador to Thailand Jean-Claude Poimboeuf presented the insignia to Apichatpong during a ceremony at the French Residence on June 10, 2026.
The French Embassy said the honour recognised Apichatpong as an artist whose work has resonated far beyond national borders and contributed for several decades to cultural dialogue between France and Thailand.
Apichatpong, widely regarded as one of Thailand’s most internationally acclaimed filmmakers, is known for a distinctive cinematic language that blends memory, dreams, folklore, landscape and political undercurrents through slow, meditative storytelling.
Apichatpong became the first Thai director and the first filmmaker from Southeast Asia to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, receiving the top prize in 2010 for Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives.
The film marked a historic moment for Thai cinema, placing the country’s independent film scene firmly on the global map.
He later returned to Cannes success in 2021 when Memoria, starring Tilda Swinton, won the Jury Prize. The film further cemented his reputation as a major figure in contemporary auteur cinema.
Beyond feature films, Apichatpong is also a visual artist whose work spans short films, video installations and exhibitions. His career has developed largely outside Thailand’s mainstream studio system, giving his work a personal and experimental quality that has attracted strong recognition from international festivals, museums and art institutions.
Born in Bangkok and raised in Khon Kaen, Apichatpong studied architecture at Khon Kaen University before earning a Master of Fine Arts in filmmaking from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. He began making films and video shorts in the 1990s and has since become one of the most recognisable Thai names in global art cinema.
The embassy also highlighted Apichatpong’s role beyond his own films, noting his importance to a new generation of Thai artists and filmmakers.
His influence has extended across Thailand’s independent film community, where his international success has helped open space for more experimental voices and alternative forms of storytelling.
Through the Legion of Honour, France has paid tribute not only to Apichatpong’s body of work, but also to the broader cultural bridge he has helped build between Thailand and the international film world.