Yangon fuel queues ease as diesel prices fall after tax waiver

Fuel station queues in Yangon have largely eased after diesel prices fell by more than 700 kyats per litre, with local drivers saying they can now fill up without long waits.

The Fuel Import, Storage, and Distribution Supervisory Committee announced new retail fuel prices on April 24, setting 92-octane petrol at 4,668 kyats per litre, 95-octane petrol at 4,909 kyats per litre, regular diesel at 5,752 kyats per litre and premium diesel at 7,012 kyats per litre.

Fuel prices are usually adjusted on Fridays, the last working day of the week. The latest rates marked a clear decline from the previous week, when 92-octane petrol stood at 4,735 kyats per litre, 95-octane petrol at 4,945 kyats per litre, regular diesel at 6,485 kyats per litre and premium diesel at 7,755 kyats per litre.