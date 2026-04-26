Yangon fuel queues ease as diesel prices fall after tax waiver

Fuel station queues in Yangon have largely eased after diesel prices fell by more than 700 kyats per litre, with local drivers saying they can now fill up without long waits.
The Fuel Import, Storage, and Distribution Supervisory Committee announced new retail fuel prices on April 24, setting 92-octane petrol at 4,668 kyats per litre, 95-octane petrol at 4,909 kyats per litre, regular diesel at 5,752 kyats per litre and premium diesel at 7,012 kyats per litre.
Fuel prices are usually adjusted on Fridays, the last working day of the week. The latest rates marked a clear decline from the previous week, when 92-octane petrol stood at 4,735 kyats per litre, 95-octane petrol at 4,945 kyats per litre, regular diesel at 6,485 kyats per litre and premium diesel at 7,755 kyats per litre.
The new prices mean 92-octane petrol fell by 67 kyats per litre, while 95-octane petrol dropped by 36 kyats. Diesel saw a much steeper decline, with regular diesel down by 733 kyats per litre and premium diesel lower by 743 kyats.
The sharp fall in diesel prices came after a temporary tax exemption was granted for imported HSD (500 ppm) diesel. The Ministry of Planning and Finance said customs duties, commercial tax, special goods tax and a 2% advance income tax would be waived for one month, from April 1 to April 30, 2026.
The exemption applies only to diesel imports registered with the Customs Department during that period.
The Central Bank of Myanmar has also continued selling US dollars to fuel importers, a move that has helped stabilise supply.
Fuel availability in Yangon has improved significantly since the end of the Thingyan festival. Drivers said the long waiting times that were previously common at fuel stations had disappeared, with only a small number of vehicles occasionally waiting ahead.
“I feel much more at ease now. There’s no need to queue anymore. You can just go to any station and fill up. At most, you wait behind three to five cars,” a Yangon driver said.
Domestic fuel prices remain exposed to changes in global oil markets, which continue to be affected by conflicts in the Middle East. At the same time, many countries are taking steps to cut fuel consumption amid continuing energy concerns.
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