Chulalongkorn shares 134th spot in THE Asia rankings 2026

Chula ranked Thailand’s top university

Chulalongkorn University has been named Thailand’s top university in the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2026, securing the 134th spot in Asia alongside India’s Savitribai Phule Pune University.

The 2026 ranking covers 929 universities from 36 countries and territories across Asia, assessing institutions on research, teaching, knowledge transfer and international outlook through 18 performance indicators.

According to Times Higher Education, Chulalongkorn was Thailand’s best-ranked institution, while 21 Thai universities were included in this year’s regional ranking.