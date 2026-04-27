Chulalongkorn shares 134th spot in THE Asia rankings 2026

Chulalongkorn University has been named Thailand’s top university in the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2026, securing the 134th spot in Asia alongside India’s Savitribai Phule Pune University.
The 2026 ranking covers 929 universities from 36 countries and territories across Asia, assessing institutions on research, teaching, knowledge transfer and international outlook through 18 performance indicators.
According to Times Higher Education, Chulalongkorn was Thailand’s best-ranked institution, while 21 Thai universities were included in this year’s regional ranking.
Mahidol University was ranked second among Thai universities, placing 146th in Asia.
King Mongkut’s University of Technology Thonburi came third among Thai institutions, ranking in the 201–250 band. It was followed by Chiang Mai University in the 251–300 band and King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok in the 401–500 band.
Chulalongkorn University also ranked 12th among Asean universities in the 2026 Asia table.
The THE Asia University Rankings use the same broad framework as the World University Rankings, but with weightings adjusted to reflect regional priorities.
The assessment is grouped into five areas: research quality, research environment, teaching, industry and international outlook.
For the 2026 ranking, research quality carried the highest weighting at 30%, followed by research environment at 28%, teaching at 24.5%, industry at 10% and international outlook at 7.5%.
The 2026 ranking saw the number of ranked universities rise to 929 from 853 last year, while the number of countries and territories represented increased to 36.
Although China continued to dominate the top of the table, with Tsinghua University and Peking University retaining first and second place, Thailand maintained a presence through 21 ranked institutions, led by Chulalongkorn and Mahidol.