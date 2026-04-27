PM2.5 remains above standard in 14 provinces, hotspots fall

The Air Pollution Mitigation Communication Centre reported air quality monitoring results as of 5pm on Monday (April 27, 2026), finding that overall PM2.5 levels in Thailand still exceeded the standard in several areas, especially in the North and Central regions.
Data from GISTDA showed that hotspots in Thailand had begun to decline but remained a concern in agricultural areas.
Areas under watch: 14 provinces with dust levels above the standard
Monitoring found PM2.5 levels above the standard in the following provinces:
The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) reported the hotspot situation on Sunday (April 26, 2026), saying the situation in Thailand had begun to improve, with hotspots declining to 299. They were classified by area as follows:
For neighbouring countries, Myanmar still had the highest number of hotspots, at 398, followed by Thailand with 299 and Vietnam with 227.
Seven-day forecast: Tuesday (April 28, 2026) to Monday (May 4, 2026)
For next week, the outlook is positive: PM2.5 pollution is expected to decline in almost every region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the North, the Central region and the East. However, some areas with dust accumulation must still be monitored, while the South is expected to continue to have good air quality.
Health advice
As dust levels remain above the standard in several areas, people are asked to follow this advice:
Real-time situation monitoring channels