PM2.5 remains above standard in 14 provinces, hotspots fall

MONDAY, APRIL 27, 2026
PM2.5 remains above standard in 14 provinces, hotspots fall

The air pollution centre said PM2.5 remained above the standard in several areas, as GISTDA reported Thai hotspots had declined to 299.

  • Fourteen provinces, primarily in the North, Central, Northeast, and East regions, recorded PM2.5 levels that exceeded the safety standard as of April 27, 2026.
  • Despite the high pollution levels, the number of fire hotspots across Thailand has declined to 299, with the majority located in agricultural areas.
  • Air quality in Bangkok and the southern region remained good, and pollution is generally expected to decrease across most of the country in the coming week.

The Air Pollution Mitigation Communication Centre reported air quality monitoring results as of 5pm on Monday (April 27, 2026), finding that overall PM2.5 levels in Thailand still exceeded the standard in several areas, especially in the North and Central regions.

Data from GISTDA showed that hotspots in Thailand had begun to decline but remained a concern in agricultural areas.

Areas under watch: 14 provinces with dust levels above the standard
Monitoring found PM2.5 levels above the standard in the following provinces:

  • North: Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Sukhothai, Phitsanulok and Uthai Thani
  • Central and western region: Chai Nat, Saraburi, Ang Thong and Suphan Buri
  • East: Prachin Buri and Chachoengsao
  • Northeast: Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani and Nakhon Ratchasima
  • Regional air quality report
  • North: five areas above the standard, with readings of 20.1-57.8 micrograms per cubic metre.
  • Northeast: three areas above the standard, with readings of 15.5-47.8 micrograms per cubic metre.
  • Central and western region: four areas above the standard, with readings of 15.9-57.4 micrograms per cubic metre.
  • East: two areas above the standard, with readings of 13.4-41.6 micrograms per cubic metre.
  • South: overall air quality was very good, with readings of 13.6-16.5 micrograms per cubic metre.
  • Bangkok and its vicinity: monitoring stations operated by the Pollution Control Department together with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration showed overall air quality was good, with readings of 13.8-35.8 micrograms per cubic metre.

PM2.5 remains above standard in 14 provinces, hotspots fall

GISTDA says Thai hotspots fell to 299

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) reported the hotspot situation on Sunday (April 26, 2026), saying the situation in Thailand had begun to improve, with hotspots declining to 299. They were classified by area as follows:

  • Agricultural areas: 142
  • Conservation forests: 69
  • National forest reserves: 31
  • Communities and others: 25
  • Agricultural Land Reform Office areas: 24
  • Roadside areas: 8

For neighbouring countries, Myanmar still had the highest number of hotspots, at 398, followed by Thailand with 299 and Vietnam with 227.

Seven-day forecast: Tuesday (April 28, 2026) to Monday (May 4, 2026)
For next week, the outlook is positive: PM2.5 pollution is expected to decline in almost every region, including Bangkok and its vicinity, the North, the Central region and the East. However, some areas with dust accumulation must still be monitored, while the South is expected to continue to have good air quality.

Health advice

As dust levels remain above the standard in several areas, people are asked to follow this advice:

  • General public: monitor their health, reduce time spent on outdoor activities and wear dust-protection masks (N95) when necessary.
  • At-risk groups (children, older people and patients with respiratory illness): outdoor activities should be strictly reduced. If unusual symptoms occur, such as coughing, breathing difficulties or eye irritation, they should consult a doctor immediately.

Real-time situation monitoring channels

  • Websites: Air4Thai.com or airbkk.com
  • Applications: Air4Thai and AirBKK
  • Hotspot data: GISTDA Fire Monitoring
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