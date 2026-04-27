PM2.5 remains above standard in 14 provinces, hotspots fall

The Air Pollution Mitigation Communication Centre reported air quality monitoring results as of 5pm on Monday (April 27, 2026), finding that overall PM2.5 levels in Thailand still exceeded the standard in several areas, especially in the North and Central regions.

Data from GISTDA showed that hotspots in Thailand had begun to decline but remained a concern in agricultural areas.

Areas under watch: 14 provinces with dust levels above the standard

Monitoring found PM2.5 levels above the standard in the following provinces: